Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mostly cloudy today, getting hotter this weekend (6.19.24)

Nikki-Dee and Lelan's early morning forecast: Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jun 19, 2024

Lots of Clouds for Juneteenth Celebrations, Getting Hotter This Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Few Hits of Sunshine |High: 90| SE-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 71| E-5 then Lt & Var
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy |High: 94| SE to E-5

In Depth:
The heat and humidity won't be an intense today. A mostly cloudy
sky may be welcomed for many attending Juneteenth celebrations
and events today. While a stray shower isn't out of the question, most
will be dry today. It'll get hotter this weekend with near record
warmth.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018