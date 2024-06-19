Mostly cloudy today, getting hotter this weekend (6.19.24)

Lots of Clouds for Juneteenth Celebrations, Getting Hotter This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Few Hits of Sunshine |High: 90| SE-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 71| E-5 then Lt & Var

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy |High: 94| SE to E-5

In Depth:

The heat and humidity won't be an intense today. A mostly cloudy

sky may be welcomed for many attending Juneteenth celebrations

and events today. While a stray shower isn't out of the question, most

will be dry today. It'll get hotter this weekend with near record

warmth.