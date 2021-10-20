Mostly sunny start then partly cloudy

Dry Today, Scattered Showers Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 78|S 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower Chance Late |Low: 61| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower Ch, T-Storm Possible |High: 76|

SW 5-15

Details:.

A nice fall day is ahead today. A quick splash of rain comes in tomorrow around daybreak, showers will come to an end by late afternoon Thursday.

Only 1/10" - 1/4" of rain is expected with Thursday's front. A storm or two is possible east of I-65 during the afternoon. Some pesky rain chances

will be around this weekend, mainly North of I-40.

