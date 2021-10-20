Watch
Mostly sunny start then partly cloudy

Posted at 5:36 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 06:44:30-04

Dry Today, Scattered Showers Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 78|S 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower Chance Late |Low: 61| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower Ch, T-Storm Possible |High: 76|
SW 5-15

Details:.
A nice fall day is ahead today. A quick splash of rain comes in tomorrow around daybreak, showers will come to an end by late afternoon Thursday.
Only 1/10" - 1/4" of rain is expected with Thursday's front. A storm or two is possible east of I-65 during the afternoon. Some pesky rain chances
will be around this weekend, mainly North of I-40.

