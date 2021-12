FLIRTING WITH RECORD HIGHS

Forecast:

Christmas Eve: Mostly Cloudy, Windy | High: 70 | S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Windy | Low: 59 | S 15-20

Christmas: Mostly Cloudy, Windy | High: 75 | SW 10-20

Details:

Strong southerly winds will make for a very windy Christmas Eve and Day across the Mid-South. Highs will flirt with records, in the mid 70s, the next couple of days.