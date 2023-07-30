Not as humid for your Sunday (7-30-23)

NOT AS HUMID

Forecast:

Today: Gradual clearing, not as humid | High: 92 | N 5-10

Tonight: Clear with patchy fog | Low: 71 | NNW 0-5

Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 93 | N 5-10

In-Depth:

A weak front will move through the Mid-South which will reinforce "drier" air for the next few days. While still hot, it will not be as humid. Highs will still be in the low 90s, and lows in the lower 70s.

While a few schools return to class late last week, several more return to class this week. If driving through a known school zone Monday morning make sure to take it slow as patchy fog is likely.