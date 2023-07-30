Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Not as humid for your Sunday (7-30-23)

2020 Bus Stop Forecast Left.png
WTVF
2020 Bus Stop Forecast Left.png
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 07:00:44-04

NOT AS HUMID

Forecast:
Today: Gradual clearing, not as humid | High: 92 | N 5-10
Tonight: Clear with patchy fog | Low: 71 | NNW 0-5
Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 93 | N 5-10

In-Depth:

A weak front will move through the Mid-South which will reinforce "drier" air for the next few days. While still hot, it will not be as humid. Highs will still be in the low 90s, and lows in the lower 70s.

While a few schools return to class late last week, several more return to class this week. If driving through a known school zone Monday morning make sure to take it slow as patchy fog is likely.

2020 Bus Stop Forecast Left.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018