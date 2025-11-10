November 10, 2025: Cold with flurries & snow showers

Cold & Blustery with Flurries and Snow Showers
Winter Weather Advisory for the Plateau Area
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Cold with Flurries & Snow Showers, Especially
East|High: 38| NW 15-20, Gusts; 30 mph
Tonight: Flurries & Snow Showers Early, Mainly East then Clearing|
Low: 24: W 5-10
Veterans Day: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 51| SW 10-15,
Gusts: 25 mph
In Depth:
An Arctic blast is rudely greeting us for the start of the week with
flurries and snow showers. Counties along the Cumberland
Plateau have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory
today.