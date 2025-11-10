Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

November 10, 2025: Cold with flurries & snow showers

Lelan's early-morning forecast: Monday, November 10, 2025
Lelan's early-morning forecast: Monday, November 10, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Cold & Blustery with Flurries and Snow Showers
Winter Weather Advisory for the Plateau Area

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Cold with Flurries & Snow Showers, Especially
East|High: 38| NW 15-20, Gusts; 30 mph
Tonight: Flurries & Snow Showers Early, Mainly East then Clearing|
Low: 24: W 5-10
Veterans Day: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 51| SW 10-15,
Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:
An Arctic blast is rudely greeting us for the start of the week with
flurries and snow showers. Counties along the Cumberland
Plateau have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory
today.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.