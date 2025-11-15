November 15, 2025: Breezy Saturday as we flirt with record highs

Flirting With Record Highs Today

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 77 | SW 10-15, Gust: 30+

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Sprinkles Possible | Low: 55 | NW 10-15, Gust: 20+

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Cooler | High: 67 | NNW 5-10

In Depth:

Saturday will be mild and breezy across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. Highs will flirt with records today - climbing into the mid to upper 70s. The record high for today is 79.

WTVF

As mentioned it will be a breezy Saturday with a strong southerly wind. Wind gust of 30mph and greater are expected.