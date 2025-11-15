Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
November 15, 2025: Breezy Saturday as we flirt with record highs

Mid to upper 70s are forecasted across the Mid-South for your Saturday which will put some record highs in jeopardy. It will also be breezy with wind gust of 30mph and higher.
Flirting With Record Highs Today

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 77 | SW 10-15, Gust: 30+
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Sprinkles Possible | Low: 55 | NW 10-15, Gust: 20+

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Cooler | High: 67 | NNW 5-10

In Depth:

Saturday will be mild and breezy across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. Highs will flirt with records today - climbing into the mid to upper 70s. The record high for today is 79.

HENRY Exactrak TEMPS_CLOUDS_PRECIP.png

As mentioned it will be a breezy Saturday with a strong southerly wind. Wind gust of 30mph and greater are expected.

HENRY DMA EXACTRAK WIND GUSTS.png

