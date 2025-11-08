November 8, 2025: From mild temps to a cold blast this weekend

Mild Today, Big Drop in Temps Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Sunny & Mild | High: 73 | SW 0-5

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Becoming Breezy | Low: 46 | WNW 5-15

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, Falling Temperatures | High: 50 (6am) 46 (2pm) | NW 10-15

In Depth:

It's a tale of two stories this weekend when it comes to your forecast. Today - after a foggy start - we will enjoy a sunny sky and mild temps as highs climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s!

A strong cold front will push through tonight bringing the coldest air of the season to the Mid-South. Sunday will likely be a backwards day with high temps occuring around midnight.

By Sunday afternoon temperatures will have fallen into the 40s across the area, with wind chill values in the 30s!