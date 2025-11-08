Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

November 8, 2025: From mild temps to a cold blast this weekend

Posted

Mild Today, Big Drop in Temps Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Sunny & Mild | High: 73 | SW 0-5
Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Becoming Breezy | Low: 46 | WNW 5-15

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, Falling Temperatures | High: 50 (6am) 46 (2pm) | NW 10-15

In Depth:

It's a tale of two stories this weekend when it comes to your forecast. Today - after a foggy start - we will enjoy a sunny sky and mild temps as highs climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s!

3PM.png

A strong cold front will push through tonight bringing the coldest air of the season to the Mid-South. Sunday will likely be a backwards day with high temps occuring around midnight.

mid.png

By Sunday afternoon temperatures will have fallen into the 40s across the area, with wind chill values in the 30s!

HENRY Exactrak TEMPS_CLOUDS_PRECIP.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.