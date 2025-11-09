November 9. 2025: Falling temperatures will bring a hard freeze to the area

Arctic Air Moving In

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy & Blustery w/ Falling Temps | High 42 (2PM) | NW 10-20, Gust 25+

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy, & Cold w/ a Chance for Flurries in the Plateau | Low: 28 | NW 5-15

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries, & Blustery | High: 38 | NW 10-15

In-Depth:

A strong cold front has moved through the Mid-South and temperatures have been falling since. Our high today already occured! This afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, and it's possible we could see a few flurries in the Cumberland Plateau!

WTVF

Blustery conditions are expected all day with a northwesterly wind between 10-20 mph, and gust in of 25 mph and greater!

WTVF

Cold temperatures are forecasted the next couple of days and nights before a southerly wind helps warm us back to near normal temperatures.

WTVF