Off and On Rain & Storm Chances This Week

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, 70% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 76| SW 10-15,

Gust: 25 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers/Storms Possible South & East|

Low: 58| W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. South/East|

High: 78 | E-5

In Depth:

We'll see a mild and breezy day with highs in the 70s. A cold front

will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms today.