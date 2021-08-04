Watch
Pleasant morning, warm afternoon

Lelan Statom's morning forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Posted at 10:36 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 12:54:56-04

Not As Hot This Week

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers East | High: 87 |
N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog | Low: 65 | N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Isolated Showers East |High: 88| E to S-5

SUMMARY:
Today will be a repeat of the last couple of days. Highs will once again be below normal this afternoon. From the Cumberland Plateau and areas east we have a chance for a few isolated showers. Also, we will continue to see some haze from the smoke of the western forest fires across the region.

