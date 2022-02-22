Rain and storms today, a few storms could be strong to severe(2-22-22)

Storm 5 Alert for Strong to Severe Storms & Flooding Concerns

Flood Watch Until Wednesday Morning

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Area Rain & Storms, Few Storms May Be Strong to Severe | High: 65 |

S 15-20 Gusts 40 mph

Tonight: Area Showers, Few Storms |Low: 40|W to NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, Few Showers Possible|High: 50 |N 5-10

Details

A strong cold front will move across the area this afternoon and tonight. This will bring the chance for rain and storms to

the region. Some strong to severe storms are possible this morning in our western/northwestern locations.

Then, look for the main line to move across the area from west to east from 2pm to midnight. Locally heavy

downpours could lead to flash flooding through early tomorrow. Then more rain Thursday could add to that.

Stay with the Storm 5 Weather Team for the latest.

