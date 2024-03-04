Rain will return on Tuesday (03.04.24)

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, 20% Chc. for a Storm | High: 78 | S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Scattered Showers | Low: 58 | S 2-7

In-Depth:

Today will be warm and mostly dry. I cannot rule out a few pop-up showers.. but that looks to be more of the exception than the rule.

Tuesday will be mild and wet. Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the day. The highest rainfall totals look to be east of I-65.

Dry time returns midweek before a front brings even more rain chances Friday and Saturday. Both systems combined could drop 4 inches of rain so keep the umbrella handy!