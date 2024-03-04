Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain will return on Tuesday (03.04.24)

Rain will return on Tuesday
Posted at 5:11 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 07:03:06-05

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, 20% Chc. for a Storm | High: 78 | S 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Scattered Showers | Low: 58 | S 2-7

In-Depth:

Today will be warm and mostly dry. I cannot rule out a few pop-up showers.. but that looks to be more of the exception than the rule.

Tuesday will be mild and wet. Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the day. The highest rainfall totals look to be east of I-65.

download.png

Dry time returns midweek before a front brings even more rain chances Friday and Saturday. Both systems combined could drop 4 inches of rain so keep the umbrella handy!

download-1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018