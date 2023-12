Rainy, Windy, & Wet for Christmas

Forecast:

Christmas Day: Cloudy, Windy, & Rainy w/ Mild Temps | High 63 | SE 10-20, Gust 40+

Christmas Night: Mostly Cloudy as Patchy Fog Develops | Low: 45 | S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy | High: 57 | W 3-8

In Depth:

Rainy, wet, and windy conditions are forecasted for Christmas. Highs will climb into the 60s as wind gust exceed 40mph today.

WTVF