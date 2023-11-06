Watch Now
Record warmth possible today(11.6.23)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Monday, November 6, 2023
Posted at 5:57 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 07:37:00-05

Record Warmth Possible This Week

Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 79| SW 5-10, Gusts: 20
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 56| SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 81| SW 5-10

In Depth:
Our dry weather will continue. Today will feature
lots of sunshine with the possibility of record warmth.

We'll also flirt with record warmth Tuesday and Wednesday with
our highs expected to reach the low 80s both days. Right now,
the current record for Nov. 7 is 80° and 83° for Nov. 8. Compare
those temperatures to the forecast for the week.

With the dry conditions, be careful. The slightest spark could help start
wildfires in our area. Here's the latest drought monitor for the Mid-South.

