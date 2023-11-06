Record warmth possible today(11.6.23)

Record Warmth Possible This Week

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 79| SW 5-10, Gusts: 20

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 56| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 81| SW 5-10

In Depth:

Our dry weather will continue. Today will feature

lots of sunshine with the possibility of record warmth.

We'll also flirt with record warmth Tuesday and Wednesday with

our highs expected to reach the low 80s both days. Right now,

the current record for Nov. 7 is 80° and 83° for Nov. 8. Compare

those temperatures to the forecast for the week.

With the dry conditions, be careful. The slightest spark could help start

wildfires in our area. Here's the latest drought monitor for the Mid-South.