Tolerable Heat Continues

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 89| NE-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Clear, Patchy Fog|Low: 68| N-5

In Depth:

Mostly sunny conditions continue with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

WTVF

The weather has cooperated for the start of the Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair. It'll be a good evening to be on the midway.

WTVF

Rain chances remain low all work-week long.