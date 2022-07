WTVF

Lower Humidity Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Turning Sunny | High: 90 | NNE 5-15

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 70 | NNE 0-5

Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 94 | SSE 0-5

In Depth:

A cold front has moved through the area and taken the rain and humidity with it.

Saturday's rain was one for the record books as 2.34" feel in Nashville breaking the old record of 2.02" set in 1916.

Highs Sunday will be seasonal around 90. Rain chances don't return until mid-week.