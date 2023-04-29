Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Seasonal today, but much cooler by Sunday (4-29-23)

2020_NASHVILLE SOUNDS PLANNER.png
WTVF
2020_NASHVILLE SOUNDS PLANNER.png
Posted at 5:36 AM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 06:50:54-04

Spotty Shower Possible

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, 30% Chance for Spotty Showers | High: 74 | W 2-7
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 51 | NW 4-9

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 10% Shower Ch. | High: 64 | NW 10-20

In Depth:

Near seasonal temperatures are forecasted today along with spotty shower chances.

HENRY 2 DAY PLANNER.png

If you are heading to the Sounds game this evening it is not a bad idea to take a poncho should a spotty shower move in, but chances are minimal at best.

2020_NASHVILLE SOUNDS PLANNER.png

If you are a fan of these cooler temperatures then you will like this news...the 8-14 day temperature outlook shows a pattern that will keep temperatures below average.

HENRY KML CPC TEMP 8_14DAY OUTLOOK.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018