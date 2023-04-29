Seasonal today, but much cooler by Sunday (4-29-23)

Spotty Shower Possible

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, 30% Chance for Spotty Showers | High: 74 | W 2-7

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 51 | NW 4-9

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 10% Shower Ch. | High: 64 | NW 10-20

In Depth:

Near seasonal temperatures are forecasted today along with spotty shower chances.

If you are heading to the Sounds game this evening it is not a bad idea to take a poncho should a spotty shower move in, but chances are minimal at best.

If you are a fan of these cooler temperatures then you will like this news...the 8-14 day temperature outlook shows a pattern that will keep temperatures below average.