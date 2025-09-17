September 17, 2025: More 90° heat for the Mid-South

Summer Heat Hanging on Across the Mid-South
Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, Stray Shower/Storm Possible South |High: 94| Lt & Var
then NE-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 65| E-5 then Light & Variable
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 94| Lt & Var then E-5
In Depth:
Slightly drier air will filter into the Mid-South today. Most areas will
be dry, but a stray shower or storm will be possible in Southern
Middle Tennessee this afternoon.
With high pressure firmly in control of our weather, our September heat wave
will continue with highs in the 90s for the rest of the week with very little
chances for rain.