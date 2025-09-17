September 17, 2025: More 90° heat for the Mid-South

Summer Heat Hanging on Across the Mid-South

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, Stray Shower/Storm Possible South |High: 94| Lt & Var

then NE-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 65| E-5 then Light & Variable

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 94| Lt & Var then E-5

In Depth:

Slightly drier air will filter into the Mid-South today. Most areas will

be dry, but a stray shower or storm will be possible in Southern

Middle Tennessee this afternoon.

With high pressure firmly in control of our weather, our September heat wave

will continue with highs in the 90s for the rest of the week with very little

chances for rain.