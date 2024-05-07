Severe Weather Alert Today & Tomorrow (05.07.24)

Storm 5 Alert Today - Daybreak Thursday

Forecast:

Tuesday: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 60% Shower & Storm Ch., Some

Storms Could be Strong to Severe |High: 85| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch., Some Storms Could be Severe |Low: 67| S 5-10

In Depth:

Strong to severe storms are forecasted the next several days across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. All of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a risk for severe weather Today, tomorrow, and early Thursday morning. Today's storms will bring threats for damaging wind, hail, heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

WTVF

The severe threat Wednesday increases for much of the area with a level 3 (out of 5) risk. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours and tornadoes are all possible by late Wednesday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. Stay Weather Aware!

WTVF

Here are a few friendly reminders:

WTVF