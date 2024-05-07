Watch Now
Severe Weather Alert Today & Tomorrow (05.07.24)

Storm 5 Alert Today: Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Posted at 5:54 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 07:02:37-04

Storm 5 Alert Today - Daybreak Thursday

Forecast:
Tuesday: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 60% Shower & Storm Ch., Some
Storms Could be Strong to Severe |High: 85| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch., Some Storms Could be Severe |Low: 67| S 5-10

In Depth:
Strong to severe storms are forecasted the next several days across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. All of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a risk for severe weather Today, tomorrow, and early Thursday morning. Today's storms will bring threats for damaging wind, hail, heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

download.png

The severe threat Wednesday increases for much of the area with a level 3 (out of 5) risk. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours and tornadoes are all possible by late Wednesday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. Stay Weather Aware!

download-3.png

Here are a few friendly reminders:

download-4.png
download-5.png

Safe Places

