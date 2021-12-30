Watch
Short dry period Thursday with more storms possible Friday night into Saturday (12-30-21)

Posted at 5:07 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 06:53:20-05

Forecast:

Today: Mo Cloudy then Decreasing Clouds |High: 67| W-5
Friday: Mostly Cloudy, Scat. Showers, Iso. Storm |High: 70| S 5-15
New Year's Eve Night: Area Rain & Storms Developing, Few Storms
Could be Strong to Severe |Low: 62| SW 5-15
New Year's Day: Area Rain & Storms, Few Storms Could be Strong to
Severe| High: 71

Details:
We'll dry out for a short period Thursday. We'll need to stay weather aware as we get ready to ring in 2022. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday night and again on Saturday. Then, it'll be cold Sunday with the chance for a rain/snow mix Sunday morning. The winter weather is not anticipated to cause travel issues.

