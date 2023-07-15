Watch Now
Showers and storms for your Saturday (7-15-23)

WTVF
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 06:48:19-04

Soggy Saturday

Forecast:
Today: Humid, Showers & Thunderstorms | High: 90 | SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog | Low: 70 | NW 0-5
Sunday: Hot and Partly Cloudy | High: 93 | NNW 2-7

In-Depth:
Mixed bag this weekend with scattered storms expected Saturday and mostly dry conditions expected Sunday.

This mixed bag is thanks to a cold front. Ahead of the front, we can expect showers and thunderstorms for much of Saturday. The cold front sweeps through Saturday night and should take the rain chances with it by Sunday.

If you have plans to head to Nissan Stadium and the Beyonce concert this evening, you may have showers for pre-concert plans. Showers should be moving out by the start of the concert.

