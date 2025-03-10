Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Springing Up (03.10.25)

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Monday, March 10, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Spring Forward, Temps Are Rising!

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny| High: 69 | NNW 0-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 39 | CALM

In Depth
Our clocks may have sprung forward, but so did our temperatures! Today, we’re seeing highs in the mid to upper 60s with clear skies.

Tomorrow, winds will shift out of the south, boosting temps to the mid/upper 70s!

By Thursday, we’ll see a quick splash of rain, but most of us will stay dry until Saturday’s cold front arrives. That front could bring some strong to severe storms, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the weekend approaches

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk