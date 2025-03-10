Springing Up (03.10.25)

Spring Forward, Temps Are Rising!

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny| High: 69 | NNW 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 39 | CALM

In Depth

Our clocks may have sprung forward, but so did our temperatures! Today, we’re seeing highs in the mid to upper 60s with clear skies.

Tomorrow, winds will shift out of the south, boosting temps to the mid/upper 70s!

By Thursday, we’ll see a quick splash of rain, but most of us will stay dry until Saturday’s cold front arrives. That front could bring some strong to severe storms, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the weekend approaches