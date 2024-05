Storm 5 Alert Today Through 7 AM Monday

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Are Possible

Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, Scat. Showers & Storms, Some Storms May be

Strong to Severe |High: 89 | S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Area Rain & Storms, Some Storms May be Strong to Severe|

Low: 70| S 10-15, Gusts: 25

Memorial Day: Early Morning Strong to Severe Storms then Clouds

Decrease, 20% Shower & Storm Chance During the Day |High: 85|

W 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph