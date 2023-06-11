Storm 5 Alert as storms producing damaging wind and hail forecasted Sunday afternoon and evening (6-11-23)

STORM 5 ALERT SUNDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Strong to Severe Storms Late Afternoon & Evening | High: 85 | SSW 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers & Storms Exiting | Low: 63 | NW 5-15

Monday: Clouds Decreasing, Cooler, & Less Humid | High: 79 | NW 5-10

In-Depth:

After a dry stretch across the Mid-South rain and thunderstorm chances return today, and it's possible we could see some strong to severe storms mixed in. All of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area is under a risk for severe storms.

Because of this threat, we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert for Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds are the main concern along with small hail. Heavy downpours could lead to some isolated flash flooding as well. And, while chances are low, we need to mention there is a very slight chance for tornadoes.

Storms will begin entering the NewsChannel 5 viewing area between 2 pm - 3 pm, and exiting the area around 9 pm. With so much happening outdoors, it is important you have a way to receive weather alerts. Downloading the FREE NewsChannel 5 Storm Shield App is a great way to do just that, and have radar on the go.

