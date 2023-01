Storm 5 Alert: Strong to Severe Storms Remain Possible Today & Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Mild & Breezy with Area Showers & Storms, Some Storms May Be Strong To Severe |High: 72| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Area Showers & Storms, Some Storms May Be Strong to Severe |Low: 62| S then SW 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Shower/Storm Possible then Pt. Cloudh|High: 62|SW 10-15