Storm 5 Alert Through Wed. Morning For Snow & Bitter Cold

Forecast:

Today, MLK DAY: Very Cold, Snow Showers |High: 19 | N-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Shower Showers Early |Low: 8, Wind Chills

Below Zero at Times |NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy Start, Few Flurries then Pt. Cloudy|High: 19|

NW 5-10

In Depth:

Winter Storm Warning in Effect until 6am Tuesday for most

of our area. Some counties in West TN and South Central

Kentucky are under a Winter Weather Advisory.