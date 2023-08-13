Strong to severe storms possible Sunday (8-13-23)

STORM 5 ALERT

Forecast:

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Strong to Severe Storms this Afternoon & Evening | High: 92 | SW 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, turning Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog, A Few Showers Possible. | Low: 76 | S 3-8

Monday: A Cold Front will bring Sct'd Showers & Storms, Some Strong | High: 96 | WNW 5-15

In Depth:

Despite the calendar saying it's August, a springtime setup continues over the Mid-South with more chances for severe weather for your Sunday. All of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a risk for severe weather.

Our Storm 5 Alert today will be from 3pm-8pm. Storms, like Saturday, will contain damaging wind, heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding, hail, dangerous lightning, and while chances are low they are not zero when it comes to a tornado.