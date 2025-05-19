Strong to severe storms possible today & tomorrow (5.19.25)

Watch Now
Strong to severe storms possible today &amp; tomorrow: Monday, May 19, 2025
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today & Tomorrow
Storm 5 Alert Tuesday

Forecast:
Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, Area Showers & Storms, Some May Be Strong
to Severe |High: 87| SE-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms Early |Low: 70|SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Warm & Breezy, Area Showers & Storms, Some May Be
Strong to Severe |High: 86| S 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

In Depth:
Please Stay Weather Aware today and tomorrow. For the start of the
week, a scattered showers & thunderstorms will develop. Today, a
disturbance will help fire up storms. Today's main threats are wind,
hail and heavy downpours.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move across the area during the afternoon
and evening hours. Wind, hail, heavy downpours and tornadoes are all
possible Tuesday.

