Strong to severe storms possible today & tomorrow (5.19.25)

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today & Tomorrow

Storm 5 Alert Tuesday

Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, Area Showers & Storms, Some May Be Strong

to Severe |High: 87| SE-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms Early |Low: 70|SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Warm & Breezy, Area Showers & Storms, Some May Be

Strong to Severe |High: 86| S 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

In Depth:

Please Stay Weather Aware today and tomorrow. For the start of the

week, a scattered showers & thunderstorms will develop. Today, a

disturbance will help fire up storms. Today's main threats are wind,

hail and heavy downpours.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move across the area during the afternoon

and evening hours. Wind, hail, heavy downpours and tornadoes are all

possible Tuesday.