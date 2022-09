The Heat Is On!

Forecast:

Today: Sun & Clouds | High: 9 | Var 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 70 | Light

In-Depth:

Today and tomorrow will be the hottest days of the week. So hot, that afternoon highs will flirt with record-breaking numbers.

Thankfully, the fall feels will return by the weekend. Rain chances continue to look minimal.