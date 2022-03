Above Average Temperatures Continue

Forecast:

Today: Morning Fog, Afternoon Sunshine | High: 72| SSW 5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy| Low: 49 | Var

Details:

Today, looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s. Storms are possible Friday, right now the severe threat is a two out of five. Main concern(s): damaging wind gusts, cloud-to-ground lightning, hail, & possible spin-up tornado. Check back with the Storm 5 Weather Team for updates!