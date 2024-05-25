Unsettled pattern for the holiday weekend (5-25-24)

Stay weather-aware this Weekend!

Forecast:

Today: Scattered Showers & Storms turning Isolated - some strong/severe | High: 85 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc for a Shower/Storm | Low: 67 | S 5-10

Sunday: Storm 5 Alert Sunday Afternoon through the Night | High: 89 | S 5-15

In-Depth:

This weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and we are dealing with weather that doesn't support being outdoors. Showers and storms are forecasted throughout the weekend, and a Storm 5 Alert will be in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.