Unsettled pattern for the holiday weekend (5-25-24)

WTVF
Posted at 5:11 AM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 06:33:18-04

Stay weather-aware this Weekend!

Forecast:
Today: Scattered Showers & Storms turning Isolated - some strong/severe | High: 85 | SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc for a Shower/Storm | Low: 67 | S 5-10
Sunday: Storm 5 Alert Sunday Afternoon through the Night | High: 89 | S 5-15

In-Depth:
This weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and we are dealing with weather that doesn't support being outdoors. Showers and storms are forecasted throughout the weekend, and a Storm 5 Alert will be in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

