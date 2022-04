Rain & Storm Chances Return, Few Storms Could Be Strong to Severe

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers, Few Storms|High: 79|S 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Mostly Dry|Low: 63|S 10-15

Details:

We'll see an unsettled weather pattern this week. This will mean the chance for rain and storms off and on the next few days. A storm or two could be strong today and tomorrow, but the best chance for strong to severe storms will arrive late Wednesday afternoon into that night. Stay tuned for the latest.