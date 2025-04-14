Warm & breezy with a few late day showers & storms possible (4.14.25)

Warm & Breezy Today, Few Late Day Showers & Storms Possible
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, 20% PM Shower & Storm Ch. |
High: 84|SW 10-15, Gust: 30 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch., Few Storms Could be
Strong with Wind/Hail, Mainly North-NE|Low: 52| NW 5-10, Gust: 25
Tomorrow: Sunny, Cooler & Breezy |High: 66| NW 10-15, Gust: 25
In Depth:
The work week will start with warm and breezy conditions. Afternoon
highs will reach the mid to low 80s for most locations. The average
high is 72 degrees. Winds may gusts up to 30 mph.