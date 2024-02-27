Warm & Windy (02.27.24)

Warm & Windy Day Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Windy, 40% Shower Ch., T-Storm Possible| High: 73| SW 20-25, Gusts: 35 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower Ch. Late, T-Storm Possible |Low: 60| SW 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

A Wind Advisory will be in place noon today through 6 am Wednesday. Winds are anticipated to gusts 35-45 mph - outside and inside storms.

As the front sweeps across the Mid-South Wednesday morning, temperatures will fall behind it.

By the end of the day, temps. will be in the 30s. Some pockets of sleet will be possible in the afternoon.