Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm & Windy (02.27.24)

Warm &amp; windy day ahead: Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Posted at 6:07 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 07:09:50-05

Warm & Windy Day Ahead

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Windy, 40% Shower Ch., T-Storm Possible| High: 73| SW 20-25, Gusts: 35 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower Ch. Late, T-Storm Possible |Low: 60| SW 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

A Wind Advisory will be in place noon today through 6 am Wednesday. Winds are anticipated to gusts 35-45 mph - outside and inside storms.

download.png

As the front sweeps across the Mid-South Wednesday morning, temperatures will fall behind it.

download-1.png

By the end of the day, temps. will be in the 30s. Some pockets of sleet will be possible in the afternoon.

download-2.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018