A quick moving system brings low rain chances

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Few Showers Possible |High: 56| S to W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy |Low: 34| Light

In Depth:

Clouds will increase throughout the day, but so will temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid 50s. Rain chances are low and limited to locations east of I-65.

Wednesday's highs take a step down, with afternoon temperatures in the 40s.