Warming trend for the start of the week (2.19.24)

Cold Morning, Milder Afternoon
Forecast:
Today(President's Day): Sunny |High: 57 | S-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 32| S-5
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy then Mostly Sunny |High: 59| S-5
In Depth:
Many people are off today to mark President's Day. The day
started cold, but it'll warm to the 50s this afternoon with lots
of sunshine. A few clouds roll in for tonight and the start
of Tuesday. Our next rain chances doesn't arrive until Thursday.
Afternoon highs this week range from near normal to mid 60s.