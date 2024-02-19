Watch Now
Warming trend for the start of the week (2.19.24)

Sunny for President's Day! Monday, February 19, 2024
Posted at 5:52 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 07:25:54-05

Cold Morning, Milder Afternoon

Forecast:
Today(President's Day): Sunny |High: 57 | S-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 32| S-5
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy then Mostly Sunny |High: 59| S-5

In Depth:
Many people are off today to mark President's Day. The day
started cold, but it'll warm to the 50s this afternoon with lots
of sunshine. A few clouds roll in for tonight and the start
of Tuesday. Our next rain chances doesn't arrive until Thursday.

Afternoon highs this week range from near normal to mid 60s.

