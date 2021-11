Quiet and warmer for next few days

Forecast:

Sunday: Sunny | High: 65 | N 0-5

Tonight: Clear, Patchy Fog | Low: 38 | Calm

Details:

A seasonable day expected today with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight we will dip down into the 30s again to start your Monday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer each afternoon reaching the 70s through mid-week! Rain chances will hold off until Thursday.