Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Windy and cool for your Sunday (4-30-23)

Henry's morning forecast: Sunday, April 30, 2023.
2020 DMA EXACTRAK WIND GUSTS.png
Posted at 5:34 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 08:05:49-04

Spotty Shower Possible

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Windy, 30% Shower Chance | High: 64 | WNW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Breezy | Low: 43 | W 10-15
Monday: Partly Cloudy & Windy | High: 65 | W 15-20, Gust 30mph

In Depth:

A cold front will move through today and could squeeze a shower or two out across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, especially north of I-40, and east of I-65. Wind will also pick up today from the West-Northwest between 10-20mph, and gust around 30mph.

2020 DMA EXACTRAK WIND GUSTS.png

If you have plans to head to the Sounds game Sunday afternoon make sure to have a poncho handy should a stray shower pop-up. Chances for rain are around 30%

2020_NASHVILLE SOUNDS PLANNER.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018