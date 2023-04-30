Windy and cool for your Sunday (4-30-23)

Spotty Shower Possible

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Windy, 30% Shower Chance | High: 64 | WNW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Breezy | Low: 43 | W 10-15

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Windy | High: 65 | W 15-20, Gust 30mph

In Depth:

A cold front will move through today and could squeeze a shower or two out across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, especially north of I-40, and east of I-65. Wind will also pick up today from the West-Northwest between 10-20mph, and gust around 30mph.

WTVF

If you have plans to head to the Sounds game Sunday afternoon make sure to have a poncho handy should a stray shower pop-up. Chances for rain are around 30%