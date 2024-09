Windy with Scattered Rain & Storms from Francine

Flood Watch: Southwest & West TN from Thur AM to Sat. Morning

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms, A Few Storms May Be Strong

to Severe This Afternoon |High: 77| E 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Windy, Area Showers & Storms, A Few Storms May Be

Strong to Severe |Low: 67 | E 15-20, Gusts: 30-40 mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms,Few Storms May Be

Strong to Severe |High: 78| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph