Winter Storm Warning until midday, Cold Weather Advisory tonight (2.19.25)

Winter Storm Warning for North Middle TN & Kentucky Until Midday
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Middle TN Until Noon
Forecast:
Today: Snow Ending This Morning, Mo. Cloudy, Cold |High: 27| N-10,
Gusts: 20 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, Cold Weather Advisory Midnight-10 AM Thur. |
Low: 13|NW 10
Tomorrow: Cold, Decreasing Clouds |High: 22|NW 5-10
In Depth:
The snow showers will move out this morning, but some light snow and
flurries may linger into the afternoon, especially along the Plateau. The
winter weather alerts will expire at midday.
Temperatures dropped below freezing in Nashville just after sunset
Wednesday and may not get back above 32° until Saturday. With wind
chills below zero tonight most of the area will be under a Cold Weather
Advisory tonight while part of West TN will be under an Extreme Cold
Warning.