Winter Storm Warning until midday, Cold Weather Advisory tonight (2.19.25)

Winter Storm Warning for North Middle TN & Kentucky Until Midday

Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Middle TN Until Noon

Forecast:

Today: Snow Ending This Morning, Mo. Cloudy, Cold |High: 27| N-10,

Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, Cold Weather Advisory Midnight-10 AM Thur. |

Low: 13|NW 10

Tomorrow: Cold, Decreasing Clouds |High: 22|NW 5-10

In Depth:

The snow showers will move out this morning, but some light snow and

flurries may linger into the afternoon, especially along the Plateau. The

winter weather alerts will expire at midday.

Temperatures dropped below freezing in Nashville just after sunset

Wednesday and may not get back above 32° until Saturday. With wind

chills below zero tonight most of the area will be under a Cold Weather

Advisory tonight while part of West TN will be under an Extreme Cold

Warning.