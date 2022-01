WINTER STORM WATCH SATURDAY PM - SUNDAY PM

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy w/ Rain/Sleet/Snow | High: 45 | E 5-15

Tonight: Wintry Mix Changing to Snow | Low: 32 | NE 10-15

Details:

Here we "snow" again! Another round of winter weather will impact the Mid-South tonight into Sunday. This round will bring more of a wet snow to the area which could lead to more power outages. Make sure your mobile devices are charged.