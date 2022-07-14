Finally — secrets will be revealed. Jury selection begins Monday in a case unlike any seen before here in Nashville.

Alex Friedmann is accused of hiding weapons inside the new Davidson County Jail.

The sheriff calls him extremely dangerous but, Friedmann is standing trial on only one charge — vandalism.

The main questions: What was Friedmann's plan? Why did he allegedly plant those weapons during the construction of the new jail?

That's the mystery maybe to be answered at trial... or maybe not.

There's no conspiracy charge — only vandalism.

"His behavior is the most dangerous thing we have ever experienced," said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall after Friedmann's arrest more than two years ago. "What he did is worse than anything I've experienced in this line of work."

Friedmann is accused of disguising himself as a crew worker, sneaking in during construction of the new jail in 2019 and hiding weapons.

Security photos were made public after his arrest showing a man who appears to be Friedman dressed like a construction worker.

But, beyond that, what is the evidence against him?

"Do they have video of him putting firearms into walls? Do they have video of him engaging in vandalism?" asked NewsChannel 5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo.

Again, the charge is vandalism.

No evidence of a conspiracy or what the plan was for the weapons. But the sheriff will testify to a $250,000 of damage caused by the vandalism — a Class A felony.

"He is your star witness who will testify to damages and what the costs were," said Leonardo.

The sheriff will testify that the crime delayed the jail's opening, requiring searches to locate hidden contraband and money spent to change hundreds of locks.

Friedmann's attorneys will challenge the costs and whether their client — a prison reform advocate — was even responsible.

"Maybe they say sure he was there, he's interested in the way prisons are built, but he didn't do it," said Leonardo.

Authorities did locate two accomplices who they believe assisted Friedmann. Neither is charged at this time and both are expected to testify against him.

Maybe they'll reveal the motive behind the crime.

It is not expected that Friedmann will testify on his own behalf.

He has a prior criminal history.

If convicted of the Class A felony he faces between 25 and 40 years in prison.

The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday morning.