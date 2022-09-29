Alex Friedmann claims 'jail gang rape' led to him planting guns in the Davidson County Jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Alex Friedmann has claimed a jail gang rape years earlier led him to plant guns in the Davidson County Jail.

Now, he wants leniency at sentencing.

Friedmann was convicted of planting guns in the jail in July and says he did so to protect himself if he was ever incarcerated again.

In a letter to the court before sentencing, Friedmann tries to explain the motives behind his actions. He apologizes for sneaking into the jail during construction to plant weapons, but Friedmann and his lawyer write he did so as the result of his "emotionally disturbed mindset" which led to a "disastrous plan."

Friedmann claims he was gang raped while incarcerated on an armed robbery charge in Nashville back in 1987.

He says that led to PTSD and years later his plot to hide weapons in the new jail.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall calls that explanation is absurd and that Friedmann is a liar.

"It was an evil plot. No other way around it," Sheriff Hall said. "This was not a mental health problem."

Hall indicated there is no record of Friedmann ever being raped.

Hall will testify at sentencing that Friedmann, who for years worked as a prison reform advocate planned to intentionally be arrested and then lead a bloody uprising from inside the jail.

"He had this plot about a massive escape and plot to harm inmates and staff in the building," said Sheriff Hall. "You put loaded guns in there because you want a blaze of glory. He wants to become a martyr for whatever he believes...who knows?"

In a court filing, Friedmann and his lawyer Ben Raybin are asking Judge Steve Dozier for leniency at sentencing hoping for fewer than 30 years.

Sheriff Hall believes Friedmann should get the maximum of 40 years and he also faces up to another ten on a federal gun charge.