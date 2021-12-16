Alex Friedmann to no longer stay in solitary confinement while awaiting trial

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WTVF) — Alex Friedmann stands accused in an outlandish jailhouse plot.

He was caught, but now says he's unfairly being held in solitary confinement.

And Wednesday — for the second time in two months — Alex Friedman actually won in court.

He is accused of posing as a construction worker and sneaking guns into the new Davidson County Jail two years ago.

He's since been locked up at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison awaiting trail.

Sheriff Daron Hall — who was not involved in Wednesday's court hearing — said Friednmann belongs in solitary for plotting what the sheriff believed would be a violent jail uprising.

"No inmate in my time deserves to be in restrictive housing more than Alex Friedmann. Period," Hall said.

But Friedmann filed a motion iterating he doesn't belong in solitary, and a federal judge agreed ordering him moved to better conditions.

That didn't happen, so today Friedman's lawyer argued that the Tennessee Department of Corrections should be held in contempt.

That didn't happen.

But TDOC did agree to allow Friedmann far more time outside his cell, and more interaction with others.

Friedmann will stand trial on the criminal case next July.