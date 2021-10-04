Sheriff says man accused of planting guns in Davidson Co. jail should be housed in maximum security

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time, Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall is commenting publicly on a lawsuit filed by Alex Friedmann complaining about his treatment behind bars.

Friedmann is currently locked up in the supermax unit of Riverbend state prison awaiting trial.

He's charged in a bizarre plot to plant weapons in the Davidson County jail. Friedmann is now suing the state upset with his living conditions.

According to the sheriff, he's dangerous and exactly where he needs to be: locked up in maximum security.

"I don't know what to say. You should be housed in the most secure environment there is, period," said Hall.

Hall is not named in a lawsuit filed by Friedmann.

Friedmann is suing the state claiming he's been isolated for eighteen months in extremely restrictive, punitive and harsh conditions usually reserved only for death row inmates.

In his first public comment since learning about the lawsuit, Sheriff Hall says that's exactly where Friedmann belongs.

"His behavior is the most dangerous thing we have ever experienced," Hall said.

Friedmann is accused of hiding guns in the new jail while under construction and is charged with vandalism - a non-violent offense.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Friedmann said he's unfairly locked up in supermax as punishment for his past advocacy for prison reform.

"The term vandalism, it sounds like spray painting a building," said Hall, but he adds that Friedmann is accused of no minor offense. "What he did is worse than anything I've experienced in this line of work."

The sheriff believes Friedmann's alleged plot to hide weapons in the jail was to set the stage for a violent escape attempt by inmates before it was foiled.

Hall said to house Friedmann in anything less than supermax would be irresponsible.

"The evidence of what he's done, the proof of what he's done. As far as I'm concerned he needs to be in the most secure environment there is not just today, but forever," said Hall.

The sheriff said there are many more disturbing details to Friedmann's alleged plot that will be made public when the case finally goes to trial.

No date has been set for that trial in state court. Friedmann also faces gun charges in federal court.