Briley Selects Law Firms to Help Metro Council In Mayor Barry Investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The committee scheduled a meeting for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the Metro Council chambers. It will be its first meeting since the release of TBI affidavits stating they believe nude pictures of a woman were taken on Forrest’s police-issued iPhone, during a time when Forrest said on timecards that he was on the clock, getting paid with Metro tax dollars. The TBI said Forrest then sent the pictures to himself using his official police email.
In the affidavits, the TBI investigator said a purse seen in the pictures of the nude woman is likely the same purse Mayor Barry was seen holding in other pictures on Forrest’s phone.