Covenant families to Gov. Bill Lee: Veto the bill allowing guns in classrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Covenant mom Melissa Alexander has one message for Gov. Bill Lee.

She wants him to veto the legislation that would allow for arming teachers in Tennessee classrooms.

"I think people need to take a step back and realize the most horrific thing happened that day, right? Alexander said to me. "To our children. We don't want this to happen to anyone else. This already happened to us. We are up here fighting for all the other children in Tennessee. This already happened to our community."

HB 1202/SB 1325 has drawn heavy attention from parents, teachers, students and law enforcement. The bill would allow specially-trained teachers to carry handguns in their classrooms. Under the bill, parents would not know whether their child's teacher was armed or not. Alexander said her and other Covenant families have tried to talk to lawmakers about the bill.

"My message to the governor is please veto this bill. It needs work, and it’s a dangerous bill," she said.

They believe not only is it an incomplete idea. She said the 40 hours in training wasn't enough compared and that Covenant families brought safety consultants to give them that perspective. However, Alexander said Covenant families don't think it would work in an active shooter situation at a school based on their children's experiences.

"In these trainings, teachers are taught to stay with their kids," Alexander said. "The Hollywood dream scenario is that the teacher could leave the classroom and confront the shooter. The teacher is to keep the classroom locked down and quiet and out of harm's way of the shooting."

This bill has been on hold for a year. Originally, it was introduced by Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, and Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta, in January 2023. As Alexander pointed out, the bill was crafted before The Covenant School shooting, which killed six people including three children.

Movement on the bill stalled when the Senate Judiciary Committee abruptly closed after The Covenant School shooting that left six dead — including three 9-year-olds. In the aftermath, lawmakers battled over whether to take up any gun-related bills. Ultimately, Republicans said any gun bill following the Covenant shooting was too emotionally charged.

"We’ve had a lot of meetings, and there’s a difference between hearing and listening," Alexander said. "I do think we’ve had a good positive reception. I do know it takes time to get change done. A year later though, the two gun laws we've passed are shielding manufacturers and now arming teachers. That is frustrating."

Right now, no school districts in Middle Tennessee said they would allow teachers to carry weapons in classrooms if this goes into law July 1. Those districts include Metro, Rutherford and Sumner. The governor has 10 days to either veto or sign the bill. If he does neither, it will go into law without his signature.

Alexander said Covenant families will be working with legislators even after this session and working actively in local elections.

What it would take for teachers to have guns in their classrooms

For those teachers wanting to carry a gun in school, it is a multi-step process.

Teachers wanting to carry will have to have:



written authorization from the principal, the superintendent, and the head of law enforcement in their city/county complete 40 hours of basic training in school policing and 40 hours of POST commission-approved training that is specific to school policing each year to keep the authorization must obtain a background check undergo a psychological exam conducted by a Tennessee-licensed psychologist

Schools have largely said they would like to discuss this bill with their superintendents and school board members.