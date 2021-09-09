Deadline set for August flooding victims to register for Red Cross assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The deadline for August flooding victims to register for assistance from the America Red Cross of Tennessee is set for September 20.

The Red Cross said a new client casework phone line was released to respond to the floods in Houston, Hickman, Humphreys and Dickson County. If you need to register for assistance due to the flooding, you can call 833-583-3114.

According to the Red Cross, you will be redirected to a messaging service where you will need to provide your name, number, e-mail and "pre-disaster home address."

There are also other avenues you are able to use if you are need of assistance.

Humphreys County business owners and residents can apply for federal disaster assistance. According to FEMA, for disaster assistance, you can apply online, through their mobile app or by calling 1-800-621-3362 (TTY 1-800-462-7585).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

In-Depth: What to know if you’re applying for FEMA aid