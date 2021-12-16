Kingston Springs community continues to recover from EF2 tornado

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tornado cleanup continues in Kingston Springs after an EF2 tornado caused significant damage there.

A portion of Highway 70 was shut down because of the damage, but it’s officially back open.

Cheatham County Sherriff's deputies will continue patrolling the area and are asking drivers to be careful in the more heavily damaged spots.

A good portion of the damage in Kingston Springs was along Highway 70 and on Sneed Road.

Mayor Tony Gross posted on social media the response from the community and state has been tremendous. He said what they need the most are volunteers to help storm victims clear the property of downed trees.

Mayor Gross said there are so many first responders and volunteers doing a great job to help. He feels blessed to be part of his community.

People are still meeting at the corner of Cedar Hill Road and Highway 70 to assemble a cleanup plan.

With rain in the forecast, Mayor Gross is encouraging everyone to make sure to tarp their roof. They have all sizes at the Datco shop available to residents.

On Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee announced nine counties including Cheatham County are eligible for federal funding to cover emergency measures taken in response to the tornadoes.

The State Emergency Operations Center also remains activated as State of Tennessee personnel and non-governmental organizations support response and recovery efforts in all areas impacted by the weekend’s severe weather and tornadoes.

The Ark here in town has been helping collect donations and there are several ways to support the people in Kingston Springs.