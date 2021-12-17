Family mourns loss of baby killed in tornado

BREMEN, Kentucky (WTVF) — The Bremen community is mourning the loss of a 5-month-old baby killed in the tornado.

The child’s aunt Heather Money said, "It’s a lot. Of course, we’re heartbroken."

Andrew Oglesby

Andrew and Charity Oglesby



Money said 5-month-old Chase Oglesby was loved by his family. "We’ve never had any kind of loss like this," Money said.

The Bremen community is struggling to come to terms with it. "He was their only child,” Money said.

Andrew and Charity's home was moved off its foundation, the roof was barely visible in the debris.

Charity was pinned under the floor. She has a crushed spine and other critical injuries. Doctors in Indiana are working to get her off the ventilator following surgery.

“He needs her, that will help his recovery, and the grieving process,” Money said, “So hopefully in the next few days that can happen.”

Andrew's jaw is wired shut. He also broke his neck. "My brother’s strength amazes me," Money said.

Andrew sent NewsChannel5’s Alexandra Koehn a Facebook message which said he will never heal from losing baby Chase. "He was in pain, I think he was in shock, it was awful, and he remembers every bit of it," Money said.

After the tornado hit, Andrew was able to crawl toward headlights to get help. A Good Samaritan rushed the baby to a fire station, but it was too late.

Money said, "I’m not real sure even how they got there because there were so many trees down and powerlines."

Chase was described as the biggest bundle of joy. "So cute and always smiling and laughing," Money said.

They'll cling to the positive memories, and focus on Charity's recovery as they mourn.

Money said, "We’ll get through this, it’s going to be a long road, but we’ll get there."

Heather started a Go Fund Me page to help them pay for medical bills and Chase's funeral. It's raised more than $100,000 dollars.